RTC employees to get increased pension: Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Transport Pinipe Viswaroop said that APSRTC employees are now eligible to draw highest pension. He said around 10,200 retired RTC employees will get benefit of highest pension.

Speaking to media persons at party office today, the minister said the RTC employees who are getting pension of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4000 will now get increased pension of Rs 15000 to Rs 40000.

He said that the Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy decided to merge RTC employees into government service and paid Rs 10,570 cr as wages so far.

Stating that the government has been implementing several welfare schemes for the benefit of RTC employees, the minister said that 858 people were recruited under compassionate ground. He said Rs 40 lakh accident insurance is applicable to employees. He said 390 families were benefited with insurance scheme.