RTI activist demands display boards on fee at schools

Rajamahendravaram: Varada Nageswara Rao, national convener of Guards for RTI, submitted a petition to District Collector P Prasanthi during the Mee Kosam (Public Grievance Redressal Forum) held at the Collectorate here on Monday.

In his petition, Nageswara Rao urged the authorities to take action to ensure that the fee charged by both government and private schools, are transparently displayed on boards at the respective school premises.

He alleged that several educational institutions have been established with a business-oriented mindset, focusing solely on profit. He accused these institutions of illegally collecting exorbitant fee in violation of regulations.

He pointed out that operating a school requires 32 mandatory approvals from various departments, including Education, Municipal and Fire Services. He mentioned that many institutions operate with only minimal approvals, bypassing several mandatory regulations.

He criticised the Education Department officials for neglecting their duty to enforce these regulations, which has led to the exploitation of students’ parents.

In response, Collector Prasanthi assured that the matter would be investigated, and appropriate action would be taken.

Akula Vijayabharati, women’s convenor of Guards, district president D Nagaraju, Kadiyam mandal president Ch Nageswara Rao, N Sairam, Ch Srinivas and others were present.

During the Public Grievance Redressal Forum, a total of 143 petitions were received, according to Collector Prasanthi.

She called upon officials to involve public representatives in promoting the welfare and development schemes. Official invitations must be approved by the District Revenue Officer for publication according to protocol, she said. Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu also participated in receiving petitions.

Residents of Chinna Kondepudi in Seethanagaram mandal, including K Srinivas and K Rambabu, submitted a petition to the Collector requesting compensation for land acquisition related to the Purushottapatnam irrigation canal for 106 individuals.

District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, DSP K Venkateswara Rao and others were present.