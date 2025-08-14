RTI awareness programme held

Tirupati: An awareness programme on the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, was organised at the office of the Divisional Cooperative Officer, here on Wednesday.

District Cooperative Officer SV Nagavardhana highlighted the importance of the Act, while District Cooperative Audit Officer Brahmananda Reddy stressed strict implementation of its provisions.

Divisional Cooperative Officer J Suresh Kumar emphasised providing requested information within stipulated timeframes, as per the rules. A PowerPoint presentation explained the Act in detail.

Officials, cooperative society staff, CEOs, and others attended. The event concluded with a rally through Tirupati streets to raise public awareness on RTI.