Rudra Raju meets Rahul Gandhi
Vijayawada: Congress Working Committee special invitee and former president of AP Congress Committee Gidugu Rudra Raju on Thursday met Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha and explained the party activities in Andhra Pradesh. Rudra Raju thanked Rahul for appointing him as the special invitee to the CWC.
He told the AICC leader that the Congress Party got strengthened in the state after APCC chief Y S Sharmila took charge, toured the state and addressed public meetings. He said the Congress would work as per the orders of the party president Mallikarjun Kharge and explained the efforts being made by the party to regain power and past glory in Andhra Pradesh.
