Rulers should have vision not the hate, says Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief Chandrababu said that rulers should have vision to lead the people and not the hate. He expressed concern that the regime of destruction is continuing in Andhra Pradesh. A high level meeting of TDP was held at the party's central office in Mangalagiri today where Naidu spoke on this occasion. He accused the YSRCP government of resorting to atrocities since it came to power in AP.



It is alleged that people and parties who stand against the government on public issues will be suppressed. He said that TDP is working towards the development of the poor and the weaker sections. He reminded that TDP is the reason why the Telugu people are living with dignity all over the world due to the reforms undertaken when TDP was in power and the IT revolution.



He criticized that if wealth is not created to solve the problems, many problems will arise and against this the YS Jagan regime will proceed with destruction in the state. He alleged that Andhra Pradesh has the highest prices in the country. He expressed concern that the increase in taxes and prices is bringing a situation where the poor cannot sustain in the state. He said that they are taking the state into darkness in the future and incensed that it is atrocious to attack people and organizations that provide rice to the poor.