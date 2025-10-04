Rural doctors protest demanding resolution of long-pending issues

Anantapur: Ruralmedical officers from various Primary Health Centers (PHCs) in Anantapur district staged a protest at the District Medical and Health Office, urging the government to address their long-pending demands for better service conditions and career growth.

The protesting doctors highlighted four key issues. First, they demanded restoration of 30% in-service PG reservation across all branches, instead of the recently reduced 15% quota under GO No. 99, and sought a minimum of 20% reservation.

Second, they called for the immediate implementation of long-delayed time-bound promotions, citing that many Civil Assistant Surgeons retired without a single promotion after serving for over 25 years. They urged promotions to Senior Civil Assistant Surgeon after six years, Deputy Civil Surgeon after 12, Civil Surgeon after 18, and Special Grade Civil Surgeon after 24 years. Quoting past committee recommendations under G.O.Ms.No.122 (2008), doctors emphasized the need for in-situ promotions every eight years, regardless of vacancies. Third, they demanded notional increments for Civil Assistant Surgeons recruited in 2020.

Finally, they sought allowances for doctors engaged in the Family Doctor Programme. On this occasion, the Anantapur District PHC Doctors’ Association elected Dr. Praveen Kumar as President and Dr. A. Lokesh as General Secretary. Several doctors, including senior medical officers, expressed solidarity with the agitation.

The association conveyed confidence that the government would promptly resolve these demands, enabling rural doctors to serve people more effectively.