Avakaya Festival to Celebrate Telugu Arts and Culture in Vijayawada

The upcoming Avakaya Cinema, Culture and Literature Festival is set to highlight the richness of Telugu cinema, literature, and arts from 8th to 10th January 2026 at Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Island in Vijayawada. Entry to the festival will be free, offering an open platform for all to engage with various artistic expressions.

Minister for Tourism, Kandula Durgesh, announced the festival today at the Velagapudi Secretariat, alongside key officials including Tourism Department Secretary Ajay Jain and APTDC MD Amrapali Kata. He expressed that the festival is a collaborative effort between the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department and Teamwork Arts, designed to showcase the state’s storytelling traditions and artistic heritage.

Minister Durgesh emphasised the festival's significance as part of a broader vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a vibrant cultural hub. “The festival aims to transform Amaravati into a literary and artistic capital, bringing together cinema, literature, music, theatre, and cultural discussions,” he stated. The unique aspect of the event is its open-air setting, which promotes public participation and accessibility to all.

Highlighting the growing national recognition of Telugu films and literature, Durgesh stated that the festival would serve as a prominent platform for local artists and art enthusiasts. He added that the Avakaya Festival not only aims to showcase Andhra Pradesh's diversity but also strives to foster cultural exchange and artistic collaboration.

Special Secretary of the Tourism Department, Ajay Jain, pointed out that the festival connects multiple art forms with public spaces, making performances and discussions accessible, thus preserving cultural heritage and encouraging contemporary creativity.

APTDC MD Amrapali Kata remarked that the Avakaya Festival is committed to showcasing the cultural richness of Andhra Pradesh while engaging a diverse audience, which she believes will further strengthen the tourism sector.

The festival is part of a series of upcoming cultural initiatives in January, including events in Gandikota, Araku, and Visakhapatnam. Minister Durgesh extended an invitation to journalists to cover the event, encouraging them to share their own experiences and perspectives on the evolution of journalism within the cultural context.

The Avakaya Festival promises to be a landmark event in promoting the arts and fostering a love for culture among future generations in Andhra Pradesh.