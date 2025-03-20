Rural women celebrate their success

Anantapur: Rural Environment Development Society (REDS) has celebrated the success of scores of under-privileged women on the occasion of International Women’s Day in Kurukunta village on Wednesday.

Hundreds of rural women working under the banner of REDS are engaged in organic cultivation and runs ‘Millets Hotel’ in Kurukunta.

The women shared their experiences on how they were economically and socially empowered from being timid and hapless and struggling for their survival.

REDS chief functionary C Bhanuja said that she has been working for more than three decades in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Anamayya and YSR Kadapa districts with focus on farmers, women and children, who are vulnerable.

The organisation is educating women on their rights, women and child welfare, violence against women, abuse on women and children and empowerment of women, particularly, single women -either lost their husband or deserted by their families.