Russian Consul General explores business opportunities in Sri City

Tirupati: Russian Federation Consul General in Chennai Valerii Khodzhaev visited the integrated business city on Thursday. Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, founder managing director of Sri City, who welcomed the Consul General and his entourage, said the visit as a significant step toward strengthening Indo-Russian business collaboration. Highlighting the strong presence of Russian firm Kuibyshev Azot in Sri City, he expressed confidence that the visit would encourage more Russian enterprises to explore Sri City as their gateway to the Indian market.

Sannareddy noted that the visit comes at a pivotal time, as Indo-Russian trade relations continue to strengthen, creating new opportunities for investment and collaboration. “Sri City exemplifies India’s dynamic industrial ecosystem, offering a strategic platform for global businesses to expand. Russia has been a valued trade partner, and we are witnessing a growing presence of Russian companies in India. With increasing bilateral trade and rising FDI from Russia, Sri City is poised to play a pivotal role in strengthening these economic ties,” Dr Sannareddy stated.

Senior vice-president (marketing) R Shivshankar, outlined the integrated business city’s standout features. He highlighted its vibrant industrial landscape and the strategic advantages for businesses. He also discussed essential aspects of the state’s industrial policy and its strong manufacturing ecosystem.

Impressed by Sri City’s advanced infrastructure and swift growth, Valerii Khodzhaev praised its potential as a top business hub. He described the tour as remarkable, highlighting the significant progress made in a short span. He also observed that Sri City’s many advantages could attract more Russian companies from various manufacturing sectors to invest.

While exploring the city’s various business zones, the visiting officials sought insights into the SEZ’s framework, business incentives offered by government, and streamlined customs procedures, including duty exemptions and trade compliance.

As part of his visit, the Consul General toured the industrial zone, visited Kuibyshev Azot’s plant, and engaged in discussions with Mr. Nishchal Padhya, the managing director of Siddhartha Logistics.

The visit marks another step in reinforcing Sri City’s role as a catalyst for Indo-Russian trade and investment collaborations. With its investor-friendly ecosystem and world-class infrastructure, Sri City continues to attract international enterprises, driving economic growth and fostering global partnerships.