Rythu Bharosa benefits handed over to farmers

Machilipatnam: As many as 1, 51,505 farmers have received Rs 32.93 crore under PM Kissan- YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme in Krishna district on Tuesday. Likewise, 1, 34,338 farmers accounts of NTR district were credited with Rs 29.33 crore. In both the districts 2, 85,843 farmers have benefited with Rs 62.26 crore.





Krishna district Collector P Ranjith Basha and Krishna Zilla Parishad Chairperson Uppala Harika handed over the specimen cheques to farmers at Machilipatnam. Speaking on the occasion, ZP Chairperson Uppala Harika said that the State government is doing a lot for the benefit of farmers across the State. No other State government has been implementing this type of welfare scheme, including supplying seeds and purchasing crop yield through Rythu Bharosa Kendras, she added.





Planning Commission Vice-Chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad and NTR district Collector Dr S Dilli Rao presented a cheque for Rs 29.33 crore to the farmers of NTR district at a programme held at Gollapudi Agricultural Marketing Yard near Vijayawada. Speaking on the occasion, Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad said that financial assistance to farmers was nothing but help to society. Malladi Vishnu said that under the YSRCP regime, no farmer will wait for crop loss compensation and claimed that there are no farmer suicides in the State. It is the greatness of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he claimed.





Nandigama MLA Monditoka Jagan Mohana Rao, AP Fibernet Corporation Chairman P Gowtham Reddy, Gowda Corporation Chairman M Sivaramakrishna, RTC Vijayawada Regional Chairperson T Padmavati, Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha Chairperson T Jamala Purnamma, YSRCP Vijayawada East in-charge Devineni Avinash, NTR District Agricultural Officer M Vijaya Bharati, Gollapudi Agricultural Marketing Committee Chairman Karampudi Suresh and others were present on the occasion.

















