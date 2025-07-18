SAAP chief tears into Jagan for inciting violence

Vijayawada: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman A Ravi Naidu alleged the YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is inciting the youth of Andhra Pradesh and pushing them toward violent politics. He alleged Jagan Mohan Reddy is misleading the youth through a calculated campaign involving substance abuse and criminal politics.

He alleged that under the direction of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, this dangerous trend is gaining momentum in the state. Addressing the media at IGMC stadium here on Thursday, the SAAP chairman said wherever Jagan travels, there’s more drama and intimidation than talk of welfare or development. He cited recent visits to Palnadu and Chittoor as examples of such incidents. Ravi Naidu alleged former CM and his followers are creating unrest with provocative slogans and giving statements that could lead to violence.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy is dreaming of vengeance instead of development, and warned that such negative campaigning will not help him return to power. He said, “the opposition should stand with the people and strive to solve their problems, not incite violence.”. Ravi Naidu urged parents to keep a watchful eye on their children and not let them be influenced by such political forces. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and IT minister Nara Lokesh are working day and night to attract major industries and investments to Andhra Pradesh. In contrast, he alleged, Jagan is promoting lawlessness among youth for political gains.

He said the state of AP is on a path of progress under the alliance government and criticised that Jagan is unable to accept this.

Ravi Naidu reminded that Jagan misused his power by arresting former CM Chandrababu Naidu and harassed other leaders like K Atchannaidu and Kollu Ravindra.

He warned that YSRCP leader and former minister Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani to mind his language as he made some harsh comments recently.

SAAP chief assured that no amount of provocation from Jagan will derail the alliance’s commitment to developing Andhra Pradesh. “Even when Jagan was in power, we stood firm. Now, our agenda is clear: development, job creation, industrial growth, investments, and effective implementation of Super Six welfare schemes,” he asserted.