SACET Chirala introduces two new courses

Chirala: The secretary of the St Ann's College of Engineering and Technology at Chirala, Vanama Ramakrishna Rao, and its correspondent S Lakshmana Rao announced that they are launching two new B. Tech. programs in emerging technologies.



The secretary said that the students can pursue B. Tech CSE in cyber security and data science from academic season 2021-22. He announced that there are 60 seats in each course and they can be filled through the AP EAPCET.

The correspondent said that the SACET already introduced two programs in B. Tech., the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI&ML) and Internet of Things last year.

The principal M Venu Gopala Rao assured that the curriculum is devised to cater to the industry needs and students will be provided training by internal and external faculty to equip them for holistic education.