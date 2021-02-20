SACET conducts induction programme for MBA, MCA students

Chirala : Correspondent of St Ann's College of Engineering and Technology in Chirala, S Lakshmana Rao announced that they conducted an induction programme for the first-year students of MBA and MCA in the college campus on Friday.

College principal Dr Pogadadanda Ravikumar advised the students to follow the class work regularly and get good grades.

He said that the staff will take care of every student personally and announced that they have completely banned ragging in the college and said that they provided state of the art laboratories and best staff for the students and asked them to make use of the facilities.

HoD of MBA Dr Emmanuel wished the students learn in the college with an idea on the industry expectations and achieve a job before leaving the college. He asked them to keep the good name of their parents, family, staff and college.

HoD of MCA Dr Ch Kishan advised them to go to the classes and labs regularly, acquire knowledge, skills and scale greater heights in the career. AO RV Ramana Murthy, other teaching and non-teaching staff also participated in the programme.