Sai Lohith Reddy of Ongole achieves 2nd rank in Engg EAPCET-2022

Ongole(Prakasam District): Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy of Ongole town secured second rank in APEAPCET-2022.

The results were announced on Tuesday.

Lohith Reddy completed primary education in Podili, Class VI to X at Viswa Bharathi School in Gudivada of Krishna district. He completed inter from Hitech city branch of Narayana Junior College and aspires to become Computer Science engineer from IIT Bombay.

His father Malyadri Reddy works as a school assistant at Government High School in Darsi, while his mother Lakshmikantha is a teacher at Government Primary School in East Gangavaram of Tallur mandal in Prakasam district. expressing happy over their son's success, his parents said that Lohith always competes with his elder brother, Sai Lokesh Reddy, who is studying Computer Science Engineering at IIT Bombay. They said that Lokesh achieved 4th rank in JEE Mains and 5th rank in JEE Advanced. They said that they are expecting Lohith to outperform his brother in JEE Mains, which is scheduled for Wednesday.