Saida takes charge as Prakasam DCC president
Ongole: In a programme held at the Prakasam District Congress Committee (DCC) Office in Ongole on Thursday, Sheikh Saida was sworn in as the...
Ongole: In a programme held at the Prakasam District Congress Committee (DCC) Office in Ongole on Thursday, Sheikh Saida was sworn in as the president.
Earlier, Saida paid homage to Prakasam Pantulu by garlanding his statue at Rangarayudu Cheruvu. A large procession organised by SN Padu in-charge Palavarthi Vijeesh Raj and Youth Congress district general secretary Kaipu Venkata Krishna Reddy made its way from Sai Baba temple to the district Congress party office in Gaddalagunta.
The oath was administered by senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member, Nareddy Tulasi Reddy.
Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Saida expressed gratitude to PCC President YS Sharmila Reddy and other party leaders for entrusting him with this crucial responsibility.
Tulasi Reddy called for efforts to make Sharmila the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India in the upcoming elections.
Former MLA and party spokesperson Sheikh Mastan Vali, state vice-president Sripati Prakasam, Ongole town president Turkapalli Nagalakshmi, farmers’ leader Chunduri Rangarao, Youth Congress state general secretary Dasari Ravi, district Women Congress president Rehanna Bhanu and others were present.