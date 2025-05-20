Sailaja, new Mahila Commission chairperson

Guntur: AP Mahila Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja warned that she would not tolerate, if anybody did injustice to women and violated their rights. She took over charge as AP Mahila Commission chairperson at its office in Mangalagiri on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, she assured that she will try for the empowerment of women.

She said in case of need, she will refer complaints relating to women to the National Women’s Commission and study the old complaints. She warned that they will take stern action against those who upload obscene comments against women on social media and added that she will launch a new website for the Mahila Commission and restore past glory.

Mahila Commission officials and staff introduced themselves to her on the occasion. Former MLC Dr Rayapati Srinivas, Bhashyam Education institutions chairman Bhashyam Rama Krishna, Educationalist Rayapati Gopala Krishna were present.