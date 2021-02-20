Sailendra takes over as Executive Director of Indian Oil

Amaravati: K Sailendra has taken over as the executive director (Regional Services), Indian Oil for the Southern Region comprising the states of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Besides being the regional in-charge for key areas including Human Resources, Finance, LPG and Fuel Logistics, Contracts, Safety and Security, Aviation and Quality Control, Sailendra would also function as the regional-level coordinator for oil and gas industry in the five States. Prior to this posting, Sailendra was heading the LPG group of Indian Oil in Karnataka.

A mechanical engineer from Osmania University, Sailendra hails from Hyderabad and is an acknowledged expert in LPG domain having worked across LPG bottling plants, LPG operations, engineering project, auto LPG, supply chain management, marketing and sales across the country for over three decades. During his extensive tenure in Indian Oil LPG, Sailendra had been responsible for developing exhaustive policies on LPG for Auto.