Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy briefs YS Jagan over employees demands, says PRC will be resolved soon

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli and briefed the CM on the details of the discussions with the employees on Wednesday on PRC.



Later, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy told the media that they had brought to the notice of the CM over the the yesterday's discussions and the demands of the employees. "We discussed with the CM on fitment as well as other issues; the PRC will be in view of the financial condition of the state," he said. He urged employees to cooperate, and opined that they would try to meet the expectations of the employees. "It would have been nice if the economic situation had not been damaged by the corona," Sajjala opined.



He said the government would benefit employees more than the current 27 per cent of IR. Sajjala said the negotiation process on the PRC could be completed by tomorrow and clarified that the CM would hold talks with the unions tomorrow or Monday. The announcement on the PRC would be made only after the union leaders meet the CM.