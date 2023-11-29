Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy participates in round table, says Jagan's aim is to empower weaker sections

The State General Secretary of YSRCP, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, stated that Chief Minister Jagan's objective is to empower the lower classes politically and eliminate their economic backwardness. He emphasized that the idea is to hold the elections in Andhra Pradesh along with the Parliament elections. Sajjala also addressed the issue of misinformation on social media, stating that various news circulating are not true.

A round table meeting was conducted with the castes of BC (Backward Classes) to discuss the integrated development of BCs where Sajjala expressed the need for adapting to changes in the world and times, including the changing dynamics of castes with the increase in opportunities and advancements in technology. He questioned whether people should support Chandrababu, who relies on outdated methods, or embrace higher education and strive for a progressive future.

Sajjala praised Jagan as a leader who only asks votes after assessing the government's performance and questioned if such leaders exist in politics. Sajjala highlighted Jagan's efforts in the development of BCs and stressed that Jagan's idea is to empower the lower classes to compete with the upper castes.

Sajjala criticized Chandrababu's election promises and questioned why Chandrababu Naidu did not deliver on his promises during his tenure from 2014 to 2019. He affirmed that they are prepared for elections whenever they are held and stated that they do not consider Pawan Kalyan as a significant factor.