Sale Of 2021 TTD Diaries And Calendars From Amazon Online Platform- JEO

Tirupati: Besides India Posts and other courier services, the 2021 TTD Diaries and Calendars will be made available to the devotees even through Amazon online platform this year, said TTD Joint Executive officer, P Basant Kumar.

During the negotiations held with the Business representatives of Amazon in his chamber's in TTD Administrative Building at Tirupati on Saturday evening, the JEO emphasised on Speedy and Efficient booking and delivery mechanism as there is always a huge demand for TTD Diaries and Calendars across India as well in the world among devotees.

This year the TTD is mulling to provide diaries and calendars to its devotees through the Amazon network also.

Amazon Business representatives Abhilash and Sheetal Kumar had agreed to present an action plan to facilitate online booking and delivery of diaries and calendars to TTD in a few days. They said, to start with, they will cover Southern India from Bengaluru in the first phase followed by Northern India from Delhi in the second phase and overseas in the next phase.

TTD FA and CA O Balaji, CAO Shailendra, DyEO Govindarajan, OSD of Printing Section Ramaraju also participated in the meeting.