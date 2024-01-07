Live
Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra held in Peddapuram of Kakinada
The Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra organized by YSRCP went on successfully in Peddapuram of Kakinada district today (Saturday)
The Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra organized by YSRCP went on successfully in Peddapuram of Kakinada district today (Saturday). At two o'clock in the afternoon, the bus journey started from the Peddapuram YSRCP office and at three o'clock in the afternoon, a public meeting was held. MP Nandigam Suresh, MP Vanga Geetha MLA Adipraj, MLC Koye Moshenraju, Peddapuram YCP Incharge Dora Babu, Government Advisor Jupudi Prabhakar and others attended the event.
Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha said that CM Jagan is a person who is working with the desire to make the people better. He said that in the past, the people had lost faith in the government.. There was a way of looking at the people only as otters..
Pendurthi MLA Adeep Raju stated that YCP is the government that has fulfilled all the promises made to you before the 2019 elections and has brought welfare to every doorstep with programs like Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, loan waiver and pension. Did Chandrababu do a memorable program like this? He asked.
MP Nandigama Suresh said that Chandrababu's politics runs through a conspiracy all his life and he criticized Chandrababu as a backstabber. He said Pawan Kalyan was in the Praja Rajyam, and such a person again took a turn for Chandrababu in 2014. "Pawan will work hard all his life to make Chandrababu the CM. Chandrababu used to SCs and BCs for power.