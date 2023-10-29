Samudra Artists camp provides a unique platform for artists

Visakhapatnam: Celebrating the 25th edition of the International Congress on irrigation and drainage advocating the significance of water conservation and sustainability, ‘Samudra Artists’ camp was held here on Saturday.

The week-long event is bringing together 20 renowned artists from across India, including five local artists from Visakhapatnam. The selected artists will collaborate to create an impressive exhibition and body of work centred around the theme ‘water’, specific to the coast of Vizag, from which they will derive inspiration.

Organised in association with SEHER, a reputed organisation known for promoting Indian performing and visual arts, the event aims to highlight the beauty of the city, weaving together the rich artistic and cultural traditions of the region for the benefit of tourists.

The artworks created during the camp will be displayed in an exhibition at the 25th ICID International Congress and 74th IEC Meeting scheduled on November 3rd in the city.

Elaborating on the initiative, president (marketing and communications) of Vishwa Samudra Group Karan Medappa said the artists would capture the coast on canvas like never before, redefining the serene beauty of the city.

Founder of SEHER Sanjeev Bhargava said the camp provides a platform to convey a powerful message through visual art.