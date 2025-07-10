Sanatana Dharma is eternal and unbreakable: Rajasthan Governor

Puttaparthi: Rajasthan Governor Hariba Bagde visited the Maha Samadhi of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi and participated as the chief guest in a special seminar on human values organised with alumni of Sathya Sai institutions.

The Governor was warmly welcomed by R J Ratnakar, Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, along with other Trust members. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising the start of the Human Values Seminar.

In his address to the gathering of students and alumni, Governor Bagde highlighted that Sanatana Dharma is eternal and unbreakable, and it should be realised through the unity of body, mind, and soul. He stated that recognising the Divine (Paramatma) as the creator of the universe leads the soul towards higher spiritual understanding, a teaching deeply rooted in Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s philosophy.

Emphasising the need to walk the path shown by Baba, the Governor urged students to internalise and live with the five fundamental human values - truth (Sathya), righteousness (Dharma), peace (Shanti), Love (Prema), and Non-violence (Ahimsa) alongside the spirit of selfless service.

“True fulfillment of human life comes through living these values,” he said.

He expressed deep joy in visiting Prasanthi Nilayam, describing it as a place of peace, human values and dedicated service to humanity. The Governor also lauded Bhagawan’s global contributions to mankind and encouraged everyone to follow his path of love and service.

A large number of students and devotees attended the event, marking it as a spiritually enriching occasion.