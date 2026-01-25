Zydus Pinkathon returns to Bengaluru after 7 years

Bengaluru: The Zydus Pinkathon will return to Bengaluru on January 25 for its eighth edition, and its first after a gap of seven years — with participation of over 5,000 women expected. The event is scheduled to begin at 5 am from the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and will feature race categories ranging from 3 km, Lifelong 5 km and 10 km runs to ultradistances of 50 km, 75 km and 100 km, besides a 100 km relay.

The Bengaluru edition is being held with the support of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, and institutional backing from the Sports Authority of India and Fit India, the organisers said in a statement.

Pinkathon said the event aims to promote fitness-led community engagement and encourage women across age groups and fitness levels to adopt regular physical activity, particularly in a city known for its young, working population and high-pressure lifestyles.

Founded by Milind Soman in 2012, Pinkathon has positioned Bengaluru as a key city in its journey, citing the city’s strong running culture and growing focus on wellness. As part of the 2025–26 nationwide season, the Zydus Pinkathon will also be held in Hyderabad on February 15 and in Delhi on March 8, following the Bengaluru edition, it added.