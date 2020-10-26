Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju presents silk garments to Sri Pydithalli in Vizianagaram

As the Vizianagaram Pydithalli Ammavari Jatara Mahotsavam is in full swing with devotees flocking to the temple. In this backdrop, the Mansas Trust Chairman Sanchaita Gajapati Raju presented silk garments to the goddess. Every year on behalf of the Mansas‌ Trust, the presidents of the organization visit the temple and present the silk robes.

The temple officials and priests welcomed Sanchaita with the choir, who reached the temple in a procession with silk garments on the palanquin. On this occasion, the Sanchaita performed special pujas for the goddess.

Later, Gajapati Sanchaita said that it was a pleasure to visit goddess Pydithalli for the first time as the president of the trust. She said she feels lucky to have this opportunity and wished may the mercy and compassion of goddess be with everyone.

She prayed that the coronavirus would be completely eradicated and that all people would be healthy. On this occasion, she declined to answer a question on the privatization proposal of Vizianagaram MR College.