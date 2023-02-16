Sanction funds for irrigation projects in North Andhra

Srikakulam: North coastal AP region has been neglected all these days and people here need to raise their voice against negligence, said Uttarandhra Graduates' MLC constituency independent candidate Duppala Ravindra Babu.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he explained that he was serving as president for Sikkolu Jala Sadhana Samithi and his father was a follower of Chandra Pullareddy.

The MLC candidate demanded that the State government sanction funds for completion of irrigation projects in the district. He lamented that both Central and State governments neglected sea coast area development in the district and failed to establish sea ports, jetties, fishing harbours and cold storages for the welfare of fishermen community.

He strongly opposed sand and liquor mafia rule in the State and appealed to people to extend support to him in opposing the proposed nuclear power plant (NPP) in Kovvada which will pose a threat to public life.

He requested the graduate voters to elect him to raise voice in the Legislative Council on behalf of backward north Andhra people. Senior journalist and writer Nalli Dharma Rao and Srikakulam District Bar Association former president Sistu Ramesh expressed their support to Ravindra Babu and also released pamphlets on backwardness of north Andhra region on the occasion.