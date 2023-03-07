Sanction loans to beneficiaries on fast-track mode: Collector

Puttaparthi: District Collector Basanth Kumar has called upon bankers to realise targets pertaining to different schemes fixed by the Central and state governments.

Addressing the district consultative committee meeting here on Monday for 2022-23 fiscal, the collector lauded the bankers for their excellent cooperation in meeting the targets and goals of government. He urged the bankers to sanction loans to the beneficiaries on a fast track mode before the expiry of current financial year.The loans include crop loans to farmers, tenant farmers including to stand-up India and PM Mudra beneficiaries. The targets for micro-loans through DRDA and Mepma schemes for fishermen, animal husbandry and weavers community need to be speeded up. Top priority should be given to Agriculture and MSME sector and prospective entrepreneurs should be encouraged by the bankers.

Many of the beneficiaries have not been sanctioned loans particularly the beneficiaries selected by the government. He asked the bankers to meet all targets before March 31. Bankers should apply their mind on recovery of SHG loans and according of training to RUDSETI beneficiaries. he collector called for speedy development of the new district.

Out of the targets fixed for 2022-23 year of Rs 8,134.70 crore, loans to the tune of Rs 8,656.06 crores had been sanctioned. For agriculture Rs 4,994 crore had been targeted but Rs 6,223 crores had been given. For MSME sector Rs 618 crore out of Rs 1,401 crore targeted. ICCI district coordinator K V Ramana called for creation of awareness on Stand-up India scheme to SC and ST beneficiaries. RBI AGM Anil Kumar and Canara Bank AGM Ram Prasad Reddy and other agriculture, horticulture and sericulture officials participated.