Sangam Barrage to be named after Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Vijayawada: Assembly on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy while resolving to name Sangam Barrage in Nellore district after him. The Assembly observed a two minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Moving the condolence motion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "This House places on record its deep sense of sorrow at the untimely demise of former Industries IT and commerce minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and conveys its deep sense of sympathy to the member of the bereaved family members.'

The Chief Minister said the death of Goutham Reddy was a huge personal loss to himself too. The Chief Minister said the former minister was his friend from childhood and though one year older, he used to consider the Chief Minister as his big brother.

He said "Goutham had a good education. He studied in the UK too. Though he was not active in politics initially he stood by me when I walked out of the Congress Party on a matter of principle, along with his father, Raja Mohan Reddy."

He recalled that Goutham had won as MLA twice and successfully handled six departments in the cabinet which include, industries, infrastructure and investment, IT and electronics, handlooms and textiles, sugar Industries and skill development. He was in the habit of updating his office on the developments".

The Chief Minister remembered the efforts of Goutham Reddy in making industries like Century Plywood, Sri Cements, Sun Pharma, Aditya Birla Group, Adani group establish their units in the state. He said the government would rename the Rajamohan Reddy Institute of Technology and Science in Udayagiri after Goutham following a request of his father and new courses on agriculture and horticulture would be introduced in it.

He said the works of Veligonda project of Udayagiri region would be brought under Phase -1 and completed soon and Udayagiri Degree College also would be revamped under Nadu-Nedu Phase 2 to perpetuate the memory of Goutham Reddy.

Water resources minister P Anil Kumar Yadav expressed his anguish over the untimely demise of his colleague and said Goutham used to share every issue with him.

Panchayat raj minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said the death of Goutham was a huge loss to the party and remembered that the young leader used to be friendly with everyone as Chittoor district in-charge minister.