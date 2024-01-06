Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 06 January, 2024
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 06 January, 2024
- Samakija Sadhikara Bus Yatra held in Venkatagiri constituency
- YSRCP offering MP seat to star director VV Vinayak
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashed, check the rates on 06 January 2024
- Sanitation workers’ strike enters 3rd day, garbage piles up
- SPMVV V-C Bharathi takes part in South Zone VCs meet
- Bhavishyat ki Guarantee campaign held in Mangalagiri today
- Wake up to India’s growing cancer burden
- Kurnool MLA participates in Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra
Just In
Sanitation workers’ strike enters 3rd day, garbage piles up
Municipal sanitation workers indefinite strike which entered the third day on Friday resulted in heaps of garbage accumulated in the streets in the city.
Tirupati: Municipal sanitation workers indefinite strike which entered the third day on Friday resulted in heaps of garbage accumulated in the streets in the city.
Following the State-level workers’ Union call, about 800 sanitary workers went on indefinite strike to press the government to concede their long pending demands.
The demands include regularisation of contract employees including those working in engineering department underground drainage system, drivers and others.
Daily the pilgrim city is generating about 200 metric tonnes of garbage including dry and wet waste. The garbage generation is more in the city due to constant flow of pilgrims which is on an average about 80,000 daily and also due to the presence of large number of educational institutions including universities and colleges. However, 133 regular employees were not participating in the strike.
Municipal corporation health officer Yuva Anvesh Reddy said they were engaging smart city workers for urgent sanitation works and engaging workers from other departments to cover important areas including the bus stand and railway station.