‘Sanjha SHG Mela 2024’ evokes good response

Visakhapatnam: From clothes to crafts, food to accessories, and handbags, the counters at the ‘Sanjha SHG Mela 2024’ draw the attention of visitors.

For the past few days, the mela has been receiving encouraging response from the people of Visakhapatnam as they browse through 100 stalls put up at the AS Raja Grounds, showcasing products crafted by SHG women along with other entrepreneurs. Following the festival season, many shoppers find the products showcased at the counters quite budget-friendly.

Apparently, it is a lucrative platform for the SHG women who exhibited their crafts and products at the counters as they could generate revenue of Rs 40 lakh so far from the sale at the exhibition.

More than 10,000 people visited the mela per day that began on December 25.

After visiting the mela, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Joint Secretary Rahul Kapoor lauded the efforts of the SHG women for coming up with various products that are suitable for the consumers. The platform aided in empowering SHG women and strengthening them financially.

The exhibition organised in collaboration with the GVMC and MEPMA will remain open at AS Raja Grounds in MVP Colony till December 29.