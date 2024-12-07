‘SANKALP 2025’ to boost Intermediate pass percentages

Tirupati: In a bid to improve the academic performance of Intermediate students across the State, Director of Intermediate Education Kritika Shukla has introduced ‘SANKALP 2025’ programme. It was launched on December 1 and will continue till February 2025. This initiative aims to address the challenges faced by students in Government Junior Colleges and enhance their learning outcomes, ensuring better pass percentages in Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2025.

The novel programme begins with a systematic categorisation of students into three groups –A (Good), B (Poor) and C (Failed), based on the results of half-yearly, pre-final 1 and pre-final 2 examinations. To provide personalised support, teaching and non-teaching staff, including librarians and qualified directors, will act as caretakers, each overseeing small groups of students in each Institution. The students of MPC and BPC groups are to be assigned with the Science and Maths Junior Lecturers for the purpose.

While the junior colleges will have to function from 9 am to 5 pm daily hereafter, a dedicated daily study hour from 4 pm to 5 pm is being allocated for focused learning, particularly benefiting students identified as needing the most support, with study hours extending beyond the scheduled time if required.

Additionally, principals have been directed to tailor timetables to allocate more time to subjects with lower pass percentages, ensuring comprehensive preparation. Regular monitoring by district and regional officers will ensure accountability, with weekly compliance reports to track progress. Caretakers will maintain subject-wise registers to monitor individual student achievements. Accordingly, District Intermediate Education Officers and District Vocational Education officers shall visit three colleges per week during 3 pm to 5 pm while the Regional Joint Directors have to visit two colleges per week during the study hours.

By focusing on filling learning gaps, reinforcing weaker areas and optimising the learning process, ‘SANKALP 2025’ aims to elevate pass percentages while fostering student confidence and engagement. Kritika Shukla has called for strict adherence to programme guidelines to achieve measurable outcomes. This initiative marks a determined step toward transforming the academic landscape for Government Junior Colleges across the state.

State president of AP Government Junior Lecturers Association (APGJLA) V Ravi told The Hans India that SANKALP 2025 would be a game changer initiated by Director of Intermediate Education Kritika Shukla. The scheme will strengthen government junior colleges in the state by developing listening, speaking, reading and writing skills among students and benefit the faculty as well in making individual assessment of students.

He felt that the scheme will empower students in enhancing their education levels and transform the teaching abilities as well. Ravi expressed optimism on the future state of government junior colleges given the strict implementation of SANKALP 2025 as the upcoming midday meal scheme will also help maintain the good attendance of students.