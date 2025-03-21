Sankalp mega job fair tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: The unemployed youth of East Godavari district are urged to participate in the Sankalp Mega Job Fair, scheduled to be held on Saturday at the Government Autonomous College (Arts College) in Rajamahendravaram, said district collector P Prasanthi.

On Thursday, she unveiled a poster for the fair at the Collectorate and emphasised that the job fair will serve as a significant opportunity for unemployed youth to secure employment.

The Sankalp mega job fair will feature participation from 25 reputed companies. Candidates aged 19-50 years with qualifications such as SSC, ITI, Intermediate, Degree, Diploma, B Tech, M Tech, Pharmacy, MBA, and M Com are eligible to apply.

District Skill Development Officer VDG Murali stated that the event is being organised jointly by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and the District Employment Office.

Job seekers attending the fair will undergo direct interviews, and the selection process will be completed on the spot.

Interested candidates must register in advance through the website https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/user-registration. Participants are required to bring their resume, Aadhaar card, and photocopies of educational certificates and report at Government Arts College, Y Junction, by 9:30 am on Saturday.

For further details and registration assistance, candidates can contact 9988853335, 8712655686, 8790118349, or 8790117279.