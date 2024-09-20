‘Sankalpam’ to eradicate drugs from society

Vizianagaram: District police are going to undertake extensive awareness programmes among the youth to eradicate drugs from society. For this, the police launched ‘Sankalpam’ programme and conducting several activities as part of it. On Thursday, Gopinath Jetti, DIG of Visakha range, launched the programme in Miracle Engineering College of Bhogapuram. Addressing the students on the occasion, Jetti said that they had designed an action plan to control the production, transportation and consumption of various sedatives like ganja and cocaine and other drugs.

“We have a plan to reach our target in 100 days and so far we have destroyed the ganja crop in 10,000 acre and 3,000 persons were booked. We have provided alternative income sources and even giving seeds of other crops to the farmers in Vizag agency to bring them out of ganja farming. Booking cases and putting them behind bars is not the only solution for the social evil but every onein the society should take it as responsible and support the police to protect our state,” he said.

Vizianagaram SP Vakul Jindalsaid that the biggest challenge being faced by the present society is drugs. The youth in villages are too getting addicted to that drug and spoiling themselves. Later, a pledge was administered with the students that they would be stay away from such bad habbits. MLA of NellimarlaL.Madhavi and others attended.