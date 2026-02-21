Sankhya–2K26 inaugurated

Vijayawada: The Department of Statistics, Andhra Loyola College (Autonomous), here inaugurated its two-day intercollegiate fest ‘Sankhya–2K26’ on Friday under the theme ‘From Data to Decisions’. The fest offers a dynamic platform for students from various colleges to showcase their analytical skills and statistical knowledge. The programme commenced with a prayer song, welcome dance, and lighting of the lamp. Chief guest D Satish, Deputy Director General, Field Operations Division, National Statistical Office, Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), emphasised that statistics forms the foundation of all sciences and supports informed decision-making. He highlighted the importance of systematic data collection, scientific analysis, and practical exposure beyond classroom learning. He also informed students about around 15 annual internship opportunities offered by the NSO, providing valuable hands-on experience. Dr Nunna Srinivasa Rao, head of the department, delivered the welcome address, encouraging students to convert data-driven knowledge into meaningful outcomes.

The fest was coordinated by Dr KNVR Lakshmi.

Principal Fr Dr S Melchior, Correspondent Fr Dr A Rex Angelo and staff and students of the department participated in the inaugural session.