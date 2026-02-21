Nia Sharma says her words are as sharp as her eyeliner

Actress Nia Sharma quipped that her tongue is just as sharp as her perfectly drawn eyeliner, showcasing her trademark sass and unapologetic attitude.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nia shared a mirror selfie in a bright yellow high-neck lace outfit with floral detailing. Her makeup was bold and polished, featuring sharp winged eyeliner with a hint of shimmer, well-defined brows, and glossy nude lips.

A text overlay on the picture read: “Meri zabaan bhi mere Liner ki tarah sharp Hai chubh jaati hai.”

The actress often flaunts her make-up skills on social media. She recently asserted that make-up is her forte, confidently stating that not everyone gets to compete with her in the glam game.

In another Instagram Stories post, she shared a video of herself sitting in a vanity van applying pink-hued blush to her cheeks, captioning it: “You don’t get to compete with me in make-up skills.” She also shared a picture of a blush palette, calling it “therapy.”

Currently, Nia is seen as a mischief-maker in the 16th edition of the dating-based reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla’. She was last seen on screen in ‘Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited’ season 2.

She also featured in ‘Suhagan Chudail’, where she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show starred Zayn Ibad Khan and Debchandrima Singha Roy in lead roles.

Nia is also known for her performances in ‘Behenein’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Meri Durga’, and ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. She has also worked in web series such as ‘Twisted’ and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

Talking about the show, ‘MTV Splitsvilla’ airs on MTV India. Since January 2026, the sixteenth season has been hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

The show revolves around young men and women trying to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are detached from the real world. Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair is crowned the winners.

The actress is now back on the sets of the new edition of ‘Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited’.