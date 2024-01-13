Sankranti celebrations held under auspices of KK Raju in Visakha North constituency

Live
- TDP leader Bandaru Shravani meets Nara Lokesh as part of courtesy
- India reports 441 new Covid cases, no fresh deaths
- Sankranti celebrations held in Kaikaluru under auspices of Jana Sena party
- Jayaho BC program was organized at the Gurdwara Junction in the Visakha North Constituency
- Women bags cash prizes in Sankranti celebrations in Done
- TSRTC takes measures in view of heavy rush of passengers amid Sankranti
- Animal Welfare Board Issues Emergency Advisory to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Stop Cockfights, Prompted by PETA India Complaint
- K'taka govt issues orders to mention Belagavi in signages instead of Belgaum, Belagaova
- Body of ex-model Divya Pahuja recovered from Haryana canal 11 days after murder
- Vizianagaram TDP president says TDP will come to power in next elections
Under the leadership of Raju Garu, a grand Sankranti celebration took place at the Visakha North constituency party office in Visakhapatnam. The event consisted of bonfires being lit, Muggulu competitions being held, and Gubbammas being decorated. Palla Rupashri, Battula Shyamala Devi, and Tatipudi Tanuja Sravanti were announced as the winners of the Muggulu competitions.
Prizes were distributed to the winners and participants by KK Raju. Several dignitaries were also present at the event, including Deputy Mayor Mandal Adhakshulu Katumuri Satish, Floor Leader Mandal Adhakshulu Banala Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Floor Leader Kampa Hunuk, Deputy Floor Leader Mandal Adhakshulu Allushankar Rao, Standing Committee Members Kantipamu Kameshwari, Corporator K. Anil Kumar Raju, Sadi Padmareddy, Saripilli Govind, Alla Lilavati, P. Ushasree, Reiyi Venkata Ramana, Co-option members, Senapati Apparao Ward Presidents Neeli Ravi, KP Ratnakar, P. Sunitha, Ex-Corporators Bulusu Jagadish, Youth Section President Alla Shiva Ganesh, Senior Leaders Pedada Ramana Kumari, State Directors JCS Mandal Incharge, Presidents & Members of Affiliated Unions, Secretariat Convenors, Housewives, Women, and Workers. The event was attended by a large number of people.