Sankranti cockfights go brazen in Godavari districts

Rajamahendravaram/Kakinada: Defying the law with startling audacity, cockfighting during the Sankranti festival this year crossed all limits across the Godavari districts, shocking residents by being conducted openly, on a massive scale and in full public view. What was once pushed to remote rural pockets spilled brazenly into towns, residential colonies and arterial roads, turning entire neighbourhoods into illegal gambling hubs.

Though cockfighting is prohibited, the events ran uninterrupted, allegedly under the patronage of ministers, MLAs and leaders cutting across party lines. Even as liquor flowed freely, gambling thrived and knife-tied fights were conducted openly, the police were conspicuously absent or passive. Political leaders, irrespective of party affiliation, appeared united in ensuring that the illegal activity proceeded without hindrance.

In a striking departure from earlier years, residents of Rajamahendravaram did not have to travel to distant mandals such as Rajanagaram, Kadiyam or Gokavaram to witness cockfights.

Massive, professionally designed arenas came up on the city’s outskirts at Katheru and Kothamuru. Along the five-kilometre Katheru–Kothamuru stretch alone, four major arenas operated openly, even though a police outpost stands at the very start of the road.

Despite repeated warnings and public statements by police officials about strict enforcement until the eve of Sankranti, the crackdown evaporated once the festival began. From January 13, Wednesday, onwards, cockfighting was conducted ‘grandly’ across East Godavari, with organisers acting as if they enjoyed official sanction.

The venues resembled commercial fairs rather than clandestine gambling dens. Tents, spectator galleries, betting counters, liquor stalls and food outlets were set up in full view. Dice games, card gambling and other betting activities were conducted without fear, adding to the air of impunity.

Organisers openly claimed they had ‘permissions’ to conduct the arenas — four days in some places and up to a week in others — underscoring the confidence with which the illegal events were planned.

Considerable sums were spent on arena design and infrastructure, with participants charged an entry fee of Rs 1,000 per bout. Parking fees were collected and space was rented out to liquor sellers and food vendors. With multiple revenue streams, sources said each arena generated daily turnovers running into several lakhs of rupees.

In Nidadavole mandal alone, cockfights were reportedly held at around 30 arenas, including D Muppavaram, Vijjeswaram, Korumamidi, Tadimalla, Katakoteswaram, Subbarajupeta, Basivireddipeta and Singavaram.

In and around Kovvur, villages such as Arikirevula, Pasivedala, Pangidi, Madduru, Chagallu, Chikkala, Nandigampadu, Mallavaram, Tallapudi, Gajjaram, Annadevarapeta, Vegeswarapuram, Peddevam, Ravurupadu, Malakapalli, Devarapalli, Yadavole and Yernagudem witnessed widespread cockfighting.

Locals said more than 100 bouts were held at each arena over Thursday and Friday alone, with lakhs of rupees changing hands. In some places, including Veeravaram in Kadiyam mandal and Malakapalli in Tallapudi mandal, winners were reportedly awarded Bullet motorcycles, highlighting the scale of betting involved.

In Kakinada Rural, Pithapuram and Peddapuram constituencies, cockfights and gambling continued unchecked from Wednesday to Friday.

Residents alleged that political pressure ensured police indifference, resulting in the death of hundreds of birds. In a further display of callousness, dead roosters were later auctioned at high prices in some areas.

Several arenas were reportedly inaugurated by prominent political leaders and public representatives. While organisers claimed the fights were held “traditionally” and without knives, witnesses said blades were tied to the birds’ legs soon after proceedings began.

Cockfighting was also reported across Peddapuram mandal in villages such as RB Patnam, Kothuru, J Thimmappuram, Divili, Pulimeru, Gorinta, Gudivada, Kattamuru and Ulimeswaram. In Samarlakota mandal, ten arenas operated in G Medapadu alone. Unduru, V K Rayapuram, Chandrampalem, Achampeta, Madhavapatnam and Panasapadu saw heavy liquor sales, making the venues resemble open bars.

In Pithapuram town, the events were reportedly inaugurated by former MLA Varma, while MP Tangella Uday Srinivas is said to have flagged off cockfights in the Kandarada area, where cars and motorcycles were announced as prizes.

Similar scenes played out in Golaprolu, Chebrolu, Durgada, Tatiparti, Thimmapuram, Sarpavaram, Valasapakala, Cheediga, Turangi, Panduru, Kovvada, Vakalapudi and Gaigolupadu, with minor scuffles reported at a few locations. Cockfighting was also conducted in Karapa mandal.

The sheer scale, visibility and political backing of cockfighting this Sankranti have raised troubling questions about the collapse of enforcement and the ease with which illegal activities flourish during festival seasons.