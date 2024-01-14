Sankranti fervour marks two Telugu states, minister Ambati Rambabu shakes leg again

The Sankranti celebrations were filled with joy and enthusiasm as people gathered to light bonfires and dance to the beats of traditional music. In addition to the common people, political figures such as Minister Ambati Rambabu, former minister Perni Nani, and Machilipatnam YCP in-charge Perni Krishnamurthy also actively participated in the festivities. Ambati Rambabu once again shook his leg on this occasion in Sattenapalli.



The Bhogi celebrations were not limited to one particular area but were observed across various districts including Guntur, Krishna, and Vijayawada. Devineni Avinash, MLA Srinivas Reddy, and other leaders and corporators also joined in the festivities, making the event a grand success.

Sankranti, also known as Pongal, is a major festival in Telugu states and is celebrated with great zeal. It marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, signifying the beginning of longer days. The celebrations continue for four days, with each day holding its own significance. Bhogi is the first day, followed by Makar Sankranti, Kanuma, and Mukkanuma.

The Sankranti celebrations are not restricted to urban areas but are also observed with equal enthusiasm in rural areas. People come together to offer prayers, exchange wishes, and prepare special delicacies. It is a time for families to come together and bond over traditional festivities.