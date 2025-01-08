Sankranti Sambaralu posters released

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct Sankranti Sambaralu from January 12 to January 15 at NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium here.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, MLA Galla Madhavi, deputy mayor Sk Sajila released the Sankranti Sambaralu posters at a programme held at NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium.

GMC officials formed an organising committee with the prominent persons to conduct the Sankranti Sambaralu in a big way to carry forward Telugu tradition.

They decided to continue competitions in musical chairs, tug of war, lemon & spoon and tambola.

Cricket matches and shuttle will be conducted for the media.

Additional commissioner Obulesu, deputy commissioner Srinivasa Rao and CH Srinivas, city planner Rambabu were present.