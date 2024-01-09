Sankranti Sambaralu to mirror North Andhra culture

Visakhapatnam: Reflecting a rural ambience and epitomising north Andhra traditions, ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ will be held at Andhra University Engineering Grounds in Visakhapatnam.

Starting from January 12, the celebrations will continue for four days. Apart from hosting an exhibition, ‘Janapada geethalu’, ‘thappatadugulu’, ‘kolatam’, ‘Dhimsa’ dance along with other cultural events will be presented on the occasion. Rangoli competitions also form a part of the sambaralu.

A musical night is scheduled at night for a stretch of three to four hours.

At a media conference held here on Monday, BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao said invites would be sent to MLAs and MPs irrespective of the party they belong to. “The objective is to highlight north Andhra’s culture and tradition.

Artistes from across north Andhra would be presenting shows at the four-day-long event that will continue till January 15,” Narasimha Rao, who is organising the sambaralu, said.

Convenor of the event Cheruvu Ramakotaiah said the idea was to document the essence of Sankranti celebrated in north Andhra. DWCRA women will exhibit their handcrafted products at 150 stalls which would be arranged free of cost for them at the venue. Over 2 lakh people are expected to be part of the celebrations.