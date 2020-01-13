Sankranti Special: YSRCP MP Ragurama Krishnan Raju kick-starts cockfights in Bhimavaram

Sankranthi celebrations kick-started in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district on Monday with the men gearing up for cockfights. Amidst ban on cockfights, the YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishnan Raju has kick-started the cockfights in Bhimavaram. However, MP Raghurama Krishnan Raju urged the officials not to stall the cockfights as it is the part of Sankranti traditions. And also advised the people not to resort to betting in the name of games.

On the other hand, three-day gala festival Sankranti fervour spread all across the two Telugu states. The roads, railways and all other means of transportation witnessing the massive crowd heading to their natives, cities and towns are witnessing utter silence.

However, as it is said to be the biggest festival for Telugites, the men are decking up for cockfights. At the same time, the women are gearing up for making sweets and special recipes at home to celebrate the occasion with gaiety.