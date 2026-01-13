Sankranti symbolises spirituality, culture, tradition

Guntur: Chairman of Chalapathi Educational Institutions Dr YV Anjaneyulu said that the festival of Sankranti stands as a vibrant symbol of spirituality, culture and age-old traditions. Pre-Sankranti celebrations were organised with great enthusiasm at Chalapathi Institute of Technology, Motadaka on Monday.

The festivities began early in the morning with the lighting of bonfires on the college premises. Students enthusiastically gathered around the bonfires, celebrating the occasion with traditional songs and dances. Dr Anjaneyulu, along with his wife, personally supervised the Sankranti-themed stalls that were competitively set up by students and faculty members from various departments.

Adding to the festive spirit, the chairman flew kites along with the students, encouraging them to actively participate in the celebrations. A 40-foot-tall ‘Prabha’ was ceremoniously inaugurated by Dr Anjaneyulu and his wife with traditional prayers, marking a highlight of the event.

Fun cock fights were also organised, drawing loud cheers and excitement from the students. College Director D Vinay Kumar and Principal Dr Kolla Naga Srinivasa Rao, along with faculty members and students, actively took part in the celebrations, making the event a memorable one.