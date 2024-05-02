Santhanuthalapadu: YSRCP, TDP puppets in hands of BJP says Vijesh Raj

Santhanuthalapadu (Prakasam district) : Congress candidate for Santhanuthalapadu Assembly constituency Palaparthi Vijesh Raj said that both YSRCP and TDP are acting like puppets in the hands of BJP. Vijesh Raj and the local Congress leaders conducted election campaign in the constituency on Wednesday.

Speaking to the people, Vijesh Raj said that the YSRCP and the TDP had set aside the interests of the state and the people, and are behaving like puppets in the hands of the BJP. He alleged that for their selfish gains, both parties have ignored the promises made to the state in the AP Reorganisation Act like Special Category Status, Polavaram as national project, etc.,



He alleged that the previous leaders were corrupt to the core, and neglected the welfare of the people. He said that due to the failure in repairing the Gundlakamma project gates, the locals are experiencing the drinking water crisis, and irrigation water and fodder shortages.



He said that the Congress is the only party that can give SCS to the state and address the unemployment and poverty problems. He requested the people to vote for Congress, to make JD Seelam the Bapatla MP and himself the local MLA.

