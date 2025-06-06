Saplings planted at Bezwada Court Complex

Vijayawada: Saplings were planted on Thursday at the Bezwada Court Complex premises to commemorate Environment Day.

During the event, MP, MLA Court Judge Anita, planting a sapling, emphasised the critical need for every household to plant trees given the current environmental conditions.

AK Basha, president of the Bezwada Bar Association, stated that no living creature can survive without trees. He described trees and a clean environment as “the greatest gift we can give to our future generations.”

The event also saw the participation of General Secretary KV Ranga Rao, former presidents of Bezwada Bar Association Vemula Hazaraiah Guptha and Bellamkonda Sekhar Babu.