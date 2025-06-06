Live
Saplings planted in Tirumala
Highlights
Tirumala: On World Environment Day, TTD has organised plantation programme in Tirumala near Gogarbham Circle on Thursday.TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah...
Tirumala: On World Environment Day, TTD has organised plantation programme in Tirumala near Gogarbham Circle on Thursday.
TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary planted Ficus Bengalensis (Banyan-Marri) plant in the premises of Octopus Building. He said that TTD is planting 2,000 saplings in Tirumala on this occasion. Stating that they took steps to increase greenery in Tirumala by 80 per cent, he informed soon they will organise a programme to plant two lakh saplings along with forest department.
TTD Deputy CF Srinivas, Deputy EO (Health) Somannarayana, FRO Doraswamy, health officer Madhusudhan, EE Sudhakar and officers also planted samplings.
