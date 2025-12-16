SARAS a lifeline for rural women entrepreneurs

Visakhapatnam: The much-awaited Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society (SARAS) Exhibition–2025 creates an effective platform for a number of rural women entrepreneurs to market their wares and reach out to urban consumers.

The annual exhibition acts as a powerful bridge between rural women entrepreneurs and urban consumers, eliminating the involvement of middlemen and ensuring fair returns for the rural women.

Organised in collaboration with the Union Rural Development Ministry, the exhibition, which continues till December 26, is drawing a large crowd at the Andhra University Engineering College campus.

What sets SARAS apart is its unique direct-marketing platform, which allows DWCRA and Self-Help Group (SHG) women to sell their products to urban customers.

With goods priced economically, the exhibition offers a win-win scenario, enhancing the income for rural women while providing high-quality products at an affordable range for the buyers.

This year’s edition has brought around 600 SHG women from Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the country, offering them a rare opportunity to expand their market reach and strengthen their livelihoods.

Spread across 250 stalls, the fair presents an array of products that reflect India’s rich rural craftsmanship and culinary heritage.

“We have been visiting Visakhapatnam annually for the fair. The city has a huge potential for our products and the platform gives us an opportunity to build a network,” mentioned women entrepreneurs at the venue.

Visitors can explore an extensive range of products, including handloom sarees, shawls, carpets, bedsheets, handicrafts, bamboo ware, metal and glass artefacts, jewellery, home décor products, spices and traditional as well as organic food items, catering to people of all age groups.

Considering the festive season, high public footfall, improved transportation connectivity and strong marketing potential, Visakhapatnam was chosen as the venue for SARAS.

Through the platform, people of North Andhra have convenient access to various products from different parts of the state and country under one roof.

Beyond shopping, the exhibition offers a family-friendly atmosphere with food stalls arranged on the grounds, while cultural programmes and special entertainment facilities are dedicated for children.

To ensure smooth participation, SHG women have been extended comprehensive support, including free stalls, accommodation, food and transportation facilities.

The organisers have also put in place all essential arrangements to ensure visitor comfort and safety, such as police security, CCTV surveillance, fire safety measures, medical services, drinking water, sanitation facilities, adequate lighting and power backup.

The SARAS exhibition stands as a celebration of women-led rural enterprise, providing better market access, boosting income opportunities and strengthening the socio-economic fabric of rural communities, while offering city residents an economical shopping experience.