Saras Mela – All India DWCRA Bazaar begins

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar said that the coalition government is working with sincere commitment to groom women as successful entrepreneurs and strengthen their economic empowerment.

The Minister visited the Saras Mela – All India DWCRA Bazaar—being held near Reddy College on Nallapadu Road in Guntur city on Monday. During his visit, he inspected various stalls displaying handloom textiles and handicrafts and interacted with women entrepreneurs to understand the uniqueness of their products. He tasted the popular Madugula halwa and examined a wide range of items, including handmade Kolhapur footwear from Maharashtra, bamboo-made flower bouquets and jewellery boxes from Tripura, bamboo products featuring Odisha-style weaving, and terracotta kitchenware and water bottles. Impressed by the quality and craftsmanship, he purchased several items from the stalls.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Nadendla Manohar said that DWCRA Bazaars are playing a crucial role in providing effective marketing platforms for products made by women from Self-Help Groups. He described the Saras Mela as a “mini India,” as it brings together traditional and cultural products from different parts of the country under one roof.

He appealed to the public to visit the fair in large numbers, encourage women entrepreneurs, and support them by purchasing their products, thereby contributing to their financial independence and growth. District Supply Officer Komali Padma, DRDA Project Director Vijayalakshmi, DSP Bhanodaya, and other officials were present during the visit.