How screen time is affecting eye health across age groups

The use of screens has caused a lot of convenience to our lives. Little did we know that they would seep into our worlds so well that it would be impossible to function without them. Today, increased screen time is a public health concern as individuals are now reliant on technology for social interaction and educational development. The continuous close eye work and a lack of outdoor play contribute to digital eye strain. This results in lack of physical activity and impacts both our well-being and mental health. Prolonged screen exposure to the brain and body also poses long-term risks. While embracing the benefits of a highly digitalised world, we need to simultaneously mitigate the potential risks it poses to health.

How prolonged exposure to screens isn’t like reading printed books

Screen time most often requires reading or consuming content. A major drawback of screens today is that they are compared to traditional printed books. The size is reduced and confined to mobile phones and tablet devices. As a result, this compromises on clarity. Readers must increase their accommodative efforts, which leads to eyestrain. Screens also cause strain because of the glare emitted in the background, which is not present with printed reading material.

Symptoms that indicate you are suffering from digital strain

On average, most working individuals spend 12-14 hours on their phones per day. This includes a combination of using laptops and smartphones. Continuous focus on screens keeps eyes focused on a specific direction, which leads to dryness, irritation, and a burning sensation in the eyes.

Some common symptoms that occur due to digital strain are headaches, blurred vision, and difficulty in focusing after extended screen time. Factors like a poor workstation setup leads to improper viewing distance, which can further increase strain on the eyes. Screen exposure prior to bedtime also affects sleep quality, as the blue light emitted through the screen disrupts the body’s natural sleep cycle.

Overexposure to screens causes social isolation

The result of overreliance on digital tools also hinders the overall development of essential social skills like active listening, empathy, and the ability to resolve conflicts. There is an increase number of cases seen in individuals struggling to navigate social circles due to limited exposure to the real world. The habit of checking devices often also leads to people being ignored in favor of screens. Such behavioral patterns can strain relationships and discourage conversations.

Tips to follow to curb screen time:

Here are some simple changes one can implement in daily life to reduce screen time.

• Establishing areas free of devices

• Keeping away from screens for at least an hour before bed to preserve circadian rhythm

• Monitor use trends and disable alerts that are not necessary

• Routines for structured non-screen time

• Outdoor exercise

• Social interaction to counteract emotional exhaustion

• Maintaining an upright spine with supporting seats and elevated screens

• Stretching and microbreaks every 30 to 60 minutes

• The 20-20-20 rule for eyes states that you should gaze at anything 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes

Though we cannot eliminate digital devices from our lives, managing screen time will help in sustaining good vision health. Small changes proactively implemented in our daily habits will help reduce eye strain, improve vision, and support eye health across all age groups.

(The writer is an Ophthalmologist Head - Glaucoma and Myopia Clinic Sri Ramachandra Eye Hospital, a unit of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Madurai)