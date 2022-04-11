Sarvepalli MLA Kakani inducted in Cabinet

Nellore: Finally, Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy was inducted in the Cabinet after reshuffle, who lost the chance in 2019. Engineering graduate and contractor Govardhan Reddy is from Thoderu village in Podalakur mandal and his father Ramana Reddy was a strong supporter of Congress party.

Ramana Reddy was samithi president of Podalakur some decades ago and Govardhan inspired by his father, joined politics. He served as ZP Chairman of Nellore between 2006 and 2011 and elected as MLA of Sarvepalli constituency in 2014 and 2019 polls defeating senior politician and TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. Now, he is Chairman of the Privilege Committee. In fact, his name was initially included in the list of members in the Cabinet after YSR Congress coming to power in 2019 and unexpectedly it vanished. Senior leader Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy who give up his MP seat as per directions of the party reportedly mounted pressure on the government for a position in the cabinet to his son Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who won the polls for the second time from Atmakur. He managed to exclude his constituency from the reorganisation process proposed to merge with the Tirupati district. Even though desperate Govardhan Reddy hadn't expressed any displeasure and continued his efforts as party district convener and created a record in the district conducting meetings with various sections of people as per directions of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He had been expecting a berth in the reshuffle and finally the party picked him giving due respect to his seniority and loyalty. He received communication from the party on Sunday afternoon that he was being inducted in the cabinet. Thousands of party workers thronged at his residence in Podalakur road area in the city to greet him. Addressing media at his residence on Sunday, Kakani Govardhan Reddy said place in the cabinet is not a status to him and treat it as a responsibly to win all segments in Nellore and Tirupati districts.