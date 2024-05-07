Sathya Kumar making an indelible impression on voters

Dharmavaram(Sri Sathya Sai district): BJP candidate for Dharmavaram Assembly constituency Satya Kumar Yadav has made an indelible impression on the people of the constituency by his close interaction with them and down to earth talk.

During the past one month, Satya Kumar visited 60,000 households and connected with people including men, women and aged people and made a personal impact on them through his humble mannerisms and down to earth talk promising to do a lasting development work unheard of in the annals of Dharmavaram history.

Not only town beautification, he is promising to come to the rescue of the weavers’ community. He is promising to use his high level connections with New Delhi to pump in funds for the development and transformation of the textile town.

During Sunday’s public meeting in the town, Union Home Minister Amit Shah openly assured the people that Satya Kumar is his man and he would render all help for the development of the constituency.

He is known to be a master strategist and he through his availability and accessibility has stolen the hearts of the people. He virtually electrified the atmosphere and through his speeches and humble style of functioning made the party workers of both BJP and TDP run madly for him.

He has an unexplainable charisma that is drawing crowds in both rural and urban areas. At a time when it was thought that Varadapuram Suri's support was crucial for the victory of Satya Kumar, he turned the tables making people forget Suri and clamour for his presence.

Ramana, a tea stall vendor in the town told this reporter that Satya Kumar has changed the atmosphere and turned the tide in his favour.

Added to that was the unstinted support of TDP Dharmavaram constituency in-charge Paritala Sriram for Satya Kumar. In one month, people stopped talking about Varadapuram Suri. Within the next 5 days, Satya Kumar would be covering almost all the households in the constituency. He has already made a mark on the people. People see an air of sincerity in him and that he meant business with the promises he is making to Dharmavaram.

He is attacking sitting MLA Kethi Reddy left, right and centre and is exposing his alleged land scams and corruption in his public dealings. He has too often made light of Kethi Reddy's "Good Morning Dharmavaram" which has become popular among the people.

The BJP candidate Sathya Kumar talking to "The Hans India" exuded confidence n his victory and that of the NDA parties victory in the state.

He said that he would redefine what it means to be a people's representative by his style of functioning and would go out of the way to solve people's problems.

Sathya Kumar is racing against time to reach out to the last voter and win their confidence. He is also tipped to emerge as a ministerial candidate if the TDP-JSP-BJP rides to power and is expected to play a powerful role in strengthening the party in the State.

He has close relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders. He is currently BJP national secretary, BJP state party in-charge and also in-charge of party affairs in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.